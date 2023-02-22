'Red Rose' Has Made a Splash With US Audiences on Netflix — Will There Be a Season 2?

Spoiler alert! This article contains plot details for Red Rose on Netflix. When it comes to streaming new content, Netflix is no stranger to offering international content well after it's premiered. They've done it rather infamously with anime series like Beastars and The Seven Deadly Sins, streaming them as full seasons several months after they aired on a weekly basis in Japan. Still, these shows managed to build sizeable audiences overseas, earning multiple seasons. Can the same be said for Red Rose?

The British horror drama initially premiered on BBC Three exclusively in the United Kingdom, with new episodes premiering on a regular schedule between mid-August 2022 and early September. The eight-episode series only recently began streaming internationally on Netflix on Feb. 15, 2023. Yet as of this writing, the series stands as one of the Top 10 Shows in the US on the streaming service. As one of the latest crazes on Netflix today, will there be a Season 2 of Red Rose? Here's what we know.

Will there be a Season 2 of 'Red Rose'?

Red Rose follows a group of friends in the town of Bolton in the United Kingdom. Though they have prospects of one last awesome summer vacation before they go off to college, their lives are turned upside-down when one of them becomes obsessed with the mysterious Red Rose app. As the app begins to spread amongst their group, it begins to issue sinister demands that have dire consequences if they are left unfulfilled.

As of this writing, Red Rose currently stands at Number 8 on Netflix's Top 10 Shows in the US Today, signifying some vested audience interest in the series since it began streaming internationally. The story, however, leaves plenty of open threads. While the origins of the app and its creator are addressed, they are never quite fully explained in detail. Not to mention, the series ends with a bit of a cliffhanger where another person in Tokyo, Japan opens their phone to find an invite to download the Red Rose app.

There's certainly precedence for the story to continue in a second season, whether we end up following the same group of kids we've gotten to know or follow some other protagonists entirely. So far, there has been no official announcement as to whether or not a Red Rose Season 2 is in the works. What's more, it's not exactly Netflix's call. The series initially premiered on BBC Three, meaning that the network would have to be the one to sign off on a continuation.