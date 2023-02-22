Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix Netflix's 'We Have a Ghost' Is Set in Chicago — Was It Filmed There? By Katherine Stinson Feb. 22 2023, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Buying a house with an unexpected tenant can be a family's worst nightmare – however, Frank (Anthony Mackie) decides to make the most of it in the Netflix comedy We Have a Ghost. The ghost's name is Ernest (David Harbour). He's no Casper, but he's not exactly a mean ghost either.

All Frank's family wants is a fresh start with their new (haunted) house in Chicago. Was We Have a Ghost filmed in Chicago, or somewhere else? Here's what we know about the We Have a Ghost filming location.



What was the filming location for 'We Have a Ghost'?

According to the IMDb page for We Have a Ghost, the movie's filming location wasn't Chicago, but rather, further down south in Louisiana. More specifically, the two filming locations for We Have a Ghost were Donaldsonville and New Orleans.

Back in 2021, the Donaldsonville Chief reported that a film crew was in town to shoot scenes for We Have a Ghost. The town shut down several local businesses temporarily so the film crew could use the buildings as part of sets for scenes in We Have a Ghost. Anthony, who told Distractify in a prior interview that he is a New Orleans native, also has his own production studio in the works in his hometown, per Deadline.

Is 'We Have a Ghost' based on a book?

We Have a Ghost is based on a short story, according to the film's director, Christopher Landon. He told The Hollywood Reporter, "Well, I was very taken by the short story [Ernest by Geoff Manaugh]. I thought it was a really fresh take on a ghost story and something that I hadn’t really seen before. I’ve always had a sort of Amblin movie in me, and I’ve played a little bit in the space, even though it’s within the confines of horror. "

Christopher, who is known for horror films like Happy Death Day, also joked that We Have a Ghost will be the first film that he can at least show to his oldest child.

What in the 'White Lotus' is Jennifer Coolidge doing in 'We Have a Ghost'?

When can you stream 'We Have a Ghost'? Is it also in theaters?

We Have a Ghost will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix starting on Feb. 24, 2023. It did have an initial limited theatrical release prior to its Netflix debut, but it looks as if We Have a Ghost is no longer available to watch in theaters as of this writing.