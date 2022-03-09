Hold Onto Your Wine Glasses! NBC's Hit Sitcom 'Grand Crew' Surely Deserves a Season 2

Created by Phil Augusta Jackson, NBC's hit sitcom Grand Crew follows a group of Black besties living it up in LA as they enjoy fine wine and each other's company. Acting as a modern version of Cheers, Grand Crew offers a glimpse into the lives of normal people being people. Are we simplifying it too much?

"I just love the aspect that there's no big hook," actor Echo Kellum — who plays Noah — said of the series, joking that another sitcom may boast a similar premise, but it'll be set in a haunted house. "We're just people who exist."