Will 'The Irregulars,' a Sherlock Holmes Spin-Off, Be Back for Season 2?

Those who love mystery shows or who connect with anything related to the Sherlock Holmes universe will definitely want to tune in to Netflix's latest crime drama, The Irregulars. The show focuses on a group of London teenagers who use their street smarts to help solve increasingly more dangerous crimes. They give their insight to Dr. Watson (Royce Pierreson) who, in turn, shares it with Sherlock Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes).

While most people have heard about the famed detective and some of the amazing crimes he solved, only avid readers of the books by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle will likely have known about the existence of the teen group. The Baker Street Irregulars were only mentioned three times in the series of books and short stories. Their relationship with Sherlock is quite different in the Netflix series than it was in print.

In The Irregulars, the eccentric sleuth is a drug addict who takes credit for their investigations. To make matters worse, Dr. Watson manipulates them into doing his dirty work. Because the show offers a different perspective on the beloved mystery stories, many are interested in finding out if it will be renewed for Season 2.

Will there be a Season 2 of 'The Irregulars'? While viewers often have to wait months to find out if their favorite Netflix shows get renewed, it doesn't look like that was the case for The Irregulars. The mystery series was reportedly picked up for a second season before it even debuted on the streaming service. According to What's On Netflix, the site officially renewed the drama series in mid-March of 2021. The outlet attributed the early renewal to the previous success of another Sherlock Holmes-type spin-off: Enola Holmes. The film, which starred Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character, debuted in September of 2020 to rave reviews and high streaming numbers. Since The Irregulars has been hailed as an ideal mix between Enola Holmes and Stranger Things, it's no surprise why Netflix has high hopes for the supernatural drama. Production is scheduled to commence in the summer of 2021, which means that Season 2 will likely debut sometime in 2022.