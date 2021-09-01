'Titletown High' Creator on Season 2: "There Are a Lot of Untold Stories" (EXCLUSIVE)

The Netflix docuseries Titletown High takes viewers inside the lives of Valdosta Wildcats football players during the 2020 season. The cameras capture these high school students as they deal with relationships, pressures of being student–athletes, financial struggles, and controversial head coach, Rush Propst.

For residents of the small Georgia town of Valdosta, high school football is everything.

In the end, the football-crazed community suffered an upsetting season-ending loss, just one game shy of the state championship. Additionally, Coach Propst was fired at the end of the season after an audiotape was released in which he told Michael "Nub" Nelson, the former executive director of the Touchdown Club in Valdosta, that he needed "funny money."

The money was reportedly used to help pay for players' apartments and other expenses. Following the release of the tape, five Valdosta High players were ruled ineligible to play and the coach was suspended. With Titletown High closing out with a bit of a cliffhanger, Distractify spoke exclusively with the show's creator, Jason Sciavicco, about the possibility of a Season 2.

Jason did reveal that there is a possibility of Season 2 not following Valdosta High's football team, but another football-crazed town.

"There are a lot of untold stories," he continued. "Just from the first week that the show was out, there are so many people wondering what’s happening now. What are the kids’ stories? What’s going now? What’s happening with Valdosta? Are they able to continue? We end it dramatically, kind of leaving it out there."

"We’re definitely talking internally about a Season 2," the Titletown High creator told us. "We’re very hopeful for a Season 2. [We] and Netflix will have to make a joint decision on this as far as doing a Season 2."

With players being ruled ineligible, the integrity of Valdosta High's football program being questioned, and of course, high school teenagers dating each other on and off, there is still a lot more story to be told, right?

Is Rush Propst still coaching football?

Before Coach Propst was accused of giving players of Valdosta High "funny money," he was already making headlines. The football coach had been accused of changing students' grades to make them eligible to play, spying on other teams, and head-butting a player. Though Rush has been involved in several scandals, Jason explained that the football coach was all for the director filming everything.

"Rush had zero input. He never told us to shut off the cameras," Jason told Distractify. "We had cameras in closed-door meetings with coaches and players." One pivotal moment in the season is when quarterback Jake Garcia is ruled ineligible to play by the GHSA. Coach Propst has a meeting with Jake and his dad to break the news, which viewers get to see.