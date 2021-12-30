We Think It'd Be a Total Drag if 'Queen of the Universe' Isn't Renewed for Second 2

Warning: The following articles contains spoilers for Season 1 of Queen of the Universe.

Season 1 of Queen of the Universe was an epically dramatic singing competition that featured some of the world's most talented drag queens. The Paramount Plus original series was created by the queen of all drag queens, RuPaul. British television star Graham Norton hosted Season 1 of the series, with Leona Lewis, Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage, and Vanessa Williams all serving as judges.