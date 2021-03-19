Jesse Metcalfe Says He's Down for a 'Desperate Housewives' Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)By Sara Belcher
Former Desperate Housewives heartthrob Jesse Metcalfe has been busy since the drama ended in 2012. Right now, he's particularly busy with Hallmark's Martha's Vineyard Mystery movie series, starring as Jeff Jackson and being an executive producer, as well as coming back to Chesapeake Shores for its fifth season.
When he's not acting, Jesse says he enjoys a good rom-com — Ryan Gosling's work especially (The Notebook is a fave of his).
"I think that when a movie pulls at your heartstrings, you sort of forget about everything else going on in your life, the daily monotony of life and various work stresses that you're dealing with," he says. "I love to be moved when I watch a movie, and if I'm moved to tears, then so be it."
While Jesse's current on-screen characters are complex individuals, many still remember him as John Rowland from Desperate Housewives. Now that the show is available to stream on Hulu with a premium subscription, more people than ever have binge-watched the title, giving it an entirely new fanbase.
Like many old favorites, fans have been calling for a reboot of the series. Will there be a Desperate Housewives reboot? Jesse dishes what he knows to Distractify.
Will there be a 'Desperate Housewives' reboot?
There has long been talk of what a reboot of Desperate Housewives could look like, but at this time there are no confirmed plans in place. That being said, Jesse admitted he would be down to participate in a reboot should the creators ever decide they want it.
"It's always cool to see where these characters end up," Jesse says. "I think it would [do better] as a limited series ... because I think the second time around it doesn't have the longevity that it had the first time. But it's definitely something I would be interested in being a part of."
Where would Jesse's character, John Rowland, be now? That would really be up to the creators to decide, but the actor admitted he thought John's storyline could've continued on the show.
"In television, there's no end of the road for a character unless the creator decides it's the end of the road," he says. "So I think the possibilities really in television are endless. I think he could've been woven into the fabric of the neighborhood. But I definitely would've had him stick around a bit longer."
Even if a reboot never happens, Jesse says he loves to see new fans reach the series through recommendations from friends and family members.
"When I first got the opportunity to be a part of Desperate Housewives, I never thought that it would achieve this type of status. I think it's super cool," he says. "People are always probably going to harken back to Desperate Housewives because it's so well done."