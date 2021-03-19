Jesse Metcalfe Says He's Down for a 'Desperate Housewives' Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

Former Desperate Housewives heartthrob Jesse Metcalfe has been busy since the drama ended in 2012. Right now, he's particularly busy with Hallmark's Martha's Vineyard Mystery movie series, starring as Jeff Jackson and being an executive producer, as well as coming back to Chesapeake Shores for its fifth season. When he's not acting, Jesse says he enjoys a good rom-com — Ryan Gosling's work especially (The Notebook is a fave of his).

"I think that when a movie pulls at your heartstrings, you sort of forget about everything else going on in your life, the daily monotony of life and various work stresses that you're dealing with," he says. "I love to be moved when I watch a movie, and if I'm moved to tears, then so be it." Of course, when he does, he's chowing down on Cheez-It Loaded Popcorn (y'know, to couple with the cheesy movies).

While Jesse's current on-screen characters are complex individuals, many still remember him as John Rowland from Desperate Housewives. Now that the show is available to stream on Hulu with a premium subscription, more people than ever have binge-watched the title, giving it an entirely new fanbase. Like many old favorites, fans have been calling for a reboot of the series. Will there be a Desperate Housewives reboot? Jesse dishes what he knows to Distractify.