Will There Be More Characters for the 'Animal Crossing' Collab With Build-A-Bear?

Animal Crossing has teamed up with Build-A-Bear Workshop to collaborate on stuffed animals based on the game. It sounds like a dream come true, but there's a problem. As of now, the only available plushes you can make are Isabelle and Tom Nook.

Fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons are finally able to get cute plush toys inspired by the game.

While there's nothing really wrong with that, fans were hoping for some popular villagers like Raymond, Marshall, or Judy. Maybe some NPC characters like Mable, Sable, or even twins Timmy and Tommy.

Not everyone is fond of Tom and Isabelle. People who have only played New Horizons don't like how Isabelle only gives announcements at the beginning of this game. And since you owe Tom millions of bells pretty much all the time, he's not a fave either.

So, will we be getting more characters?