The 'Panic' Author and Showrunner Is Hopeful for Another Season

Season 1 of Panic ended with most of the storylines tied up in some pretty neat bows. Heather seems okay with staying in Carp, at least for the time being; Natalie still has plans to leave town for Los Angeles; Dodge is ready to embark on his own adventure; and Ray is finally embracing his softer side with Heather. Let's take a minute to swoon over Heather and Ray getting their happy ending.

Bishop leaves town to attend college, marking the end of his own experiences in Carp. But there is also a voiceover from Heather mentioning how no one knows who started the game Panic, as we see a mysterious car full of people tossing a scarecrow with the sheriff's badge in its mouth onto her car on the highway.

Season 2 of Panic could revisit the players of the game a year after the events of the first season as they all reunite in Carp after a summer away. Maybe the game will want them back for another round. Or, they are tasked with getting to the bottom of the game itself to stop it once and for all.

There are certainly places the show could go. It just needs that official renewal.

