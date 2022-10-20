Is Netflix Heading Back to 'Heartbreak High' for a Second Season? Here's What to Know

If you've been craving a realistic portrayal of the hells of high school heartbreak, then you needed to stream the first season of Netflix's Heartbreak High like yesterday.

The comedy-drama — a reboot of the '90s Aussie series of the same name — follows best friends Amerie (Ayesha A. Madon) and Harper (Asher Yasbincek) following the fallout of their school administration finding a map they drew up of their fellow classmates' sexual exploits.