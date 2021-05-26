Some 'Forged in Fire' Fans Think That Wil Willis Could Still Make a Comeback

Wil and his wife of nearly four years, Krystle Amina, welcomed a son, Flash Orion, in March of 2020. There's a strong chance that he was eager to spend more time with his family, which made him more inclined to leave Forged in Fire.

As a press release issued by History reveals, there might have been more to the casting changes, however.

"As with any legacy series that has had the privilege of being on the air for five-plus years, fans will notice new names and faces from time to time," the network shared in a statement. "While we appreciate Wil and everything he brought to the series we are excited to start this new chapter and welcome Grady into the 'forge' as our new host."