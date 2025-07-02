What Was William Powell's Cause of Death? He Appeared on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' The fitness coach died of cancer. By Joseph Allen Published July 2 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Powell Fitness

On the long list of TLC reality TV shows, My Big Fat Fabulous Life has earned a devoted following over the years. Jessica Powell has been one of the show's central characters for years, and her father, William Powell, has made appearances throughout the show's run.

Back in January, though, news broke that William had died. Following the news of his death, many wanted to know more about how he died. Here's what we know.



What was 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' star William Powell's cause of death?

According to a post on Facebook from The Crossfit Games, William died after a battle with cancer. "Will Powell, four-time Masters CrossFit Games champion, died after a years-long battle with cancer," the post explained, before going on to tout his many accomplishments in the world of CrossFit. The post also explained that William was first diagnosed with cancer all the way back in 2017.

"Powell was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, and despite this diagnosis, he continued to compete. After the 2017 Games, Powell had a tumor removed from his left lung he described as the size of a cantaloupe. In 2018, Powell was back at the CrossFit Games, taking third overall," the post explained. "In 2021, Powell’s tumor returned. He once again had surgery to remove the tumor, and qualified for the 2022 CrossFit Games."

"In 2023, Powell had a third surgery to remove tumors in his chest. Following months of chemotherapy, Powell would return to the competition floor one final time, competing in the 2024 CrossFit Open," the post continued. "Powell left a lasting legacy on the sport of CrossFit, and we grieve his passing alongside the community." Although many fans know him from the show, it's clear that he was also a fitness guru in ways that didn't show up on TV.

In a post on Instagram that was also a montage tribute to William, My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore paid tribute to him, referring to him as "coach." "Most of the time I’ve spent with Will has been in his gym, but last year my dad and I went down to his family farm to spend Christmas there," she wrote. "Seeing Will in this context was profound to me, because he’s a cultivator in every sense of the word — of land, of people, of growth, and of dreams."

Whitney added that meeting William 15 years ago had changed the trajectory of her life "in so many ways." "Will has been my coach, my mentor, my friend, and a father figure to me, and the number of other people who would say the same is simply unknowable," she said. "His accomplishments are literally too many to list. The impact he has had and the love he has poured into his family and his community is indescribable."