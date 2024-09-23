Whitney's Dad Glenn Hilariously Pressures Hunter to Propose on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

After a season of wedding celebrations, dating disasters, and a yearlong quest to find happiness at 40, the Season 12 finale of My Big Fat Fabulous Life will tie up any loose ends Whitney Way Thore and her crew might have. For Whitney's dad, Glenn, the only thing on his mind is getting her brother, Hunter, down the aisle.

In an exclusive clip from the finale obtained by Distractify, Glenn reveals he thinks Whitney's 40th birthday in Spain is the perfect time for Hunter to propose to his longtime love, Karen. When the Thore patriarch senses his son has cold feet regarding popping the question, he takes it upon himself to put pressure on his son with his possible wife-to-be inches away.

Glenn Thore slips his engagement ring in Hunter's pocket in a 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' scene.

In the clip, Whitney, Glenn, Hunter, and Karen are sightseeing in Spain when Glenn and Whitney take a moment to discuss Hunter and Karen's nuptials, or lack thereof. While standing outside, Glenn tells Whitney he thinks the trip "would be a good time for them to take the next step in their proposal."

He also said he brought the engagement ring he used to propose to Whitney and Hunter's mom, Barbara "Babs" Thore in case Hunter also had a proposal on the brain. "Just in case, I brought the engagement ring," Glenn informs Whitney.

Whitney quickly reacts by telling Glenn, "No, you didn't," as her father stands firm in his decision. She then further expresses her disbelief in a confessional and says she told her dad it was "unequivocally not" a good idea for him to have the ring on standby. Despite her dad's willingness to see Hunter and Karen engaged, Whitney advises him to keep the ring in his back pocket until Hunter tells him he's ready.

"I think that my dad has completely lost it by trying to push this proposal timeline," she says of her dad in a confessional. "Now that I know from Karen that she's like gung-ho and ready to get engaged, then I fully support it. I just think my brother should be in charge of planning it." Plot twist: Glenn doesn't take his daughter's advice. Instead of waiting for Hunter to ask him for the ring, Glenn approaches his son and Karen while they're enjoying the beautiful scenery.

After making small talk about the "beautiful view" with the couple, Glenn covertly puts the ring in Hunter's back pocket and tells him the proposal is "up to you to do it at the right time." A flabbergasted Hunter awkwardly stares at his dad after realizing what he did and shares his thoughts in a confessional. "My dad is handing me an engagement ring and Karen's right here," Hunter says. "He's just he's like a child, it's ridiculous. Nobody has power over Glenn, he's just going to do whatever he wants."

Hunter says he will propose to Karen in his own time.

While Hunter disapproved of the way his dad handled the situation, he says he plans on marrying Karen one day, though he didn't share if the proposal would be happening as quickly as Glenn hopes.