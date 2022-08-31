In Light of the Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Win Butler, Folks Are Diving Into His Childhood

Early in the 1970s, Liza met Ned Butler while camping with her family in Idaho. Perhaps what drew Liza to Ned was his studiousness. At the time, he was working as a geologist which couldn't be further from performing. Eventually Liza and Ned would marry, have children, and then move their kids to a suburb of Houston, Tex.

Long after Win and Will were out of the house and already famous, Ned and Liza relocated to Maine to help with Ned's parents. Music followed them in the form of Liza's piano and her harps, which she continued to play. They supported their sons in every possible way. Will that support continue now?