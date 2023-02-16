Wait, Does 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Have an After-Credits Scene?

If seeing a horror movie about beloved childhood character Winnie the Pooh wasn't exactly on your yearly bingo card, it might be a good time to refresh that board. Indeed, A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh finally reaching the public domain means that anyone can do pretty much whatever they want with the age-old cartoon, and what's the first order of business? Making him terrifying.

That's right, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the new film by Premiere Entertainment and Jagged Edge Productions, puts a horror spin on the honey-loving Winnie. A lot of freaky stuff goes down within the film, but what do we know about after it ends? Namely, is there a post-credit scene that viewers should keep an eye out for? Keep reading to find out.

Is there anything to look out for after the credits in 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'?

For decades, Winnie the Pooh's fate was entirely governed by The Walt Disney Corporation. Fans of Disney are likely aware that the company has a penchant for adding extra scenes after the credits of their movies, but Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is far from a Disney movie. As such, the producers of this film did not add any post-credit scenes to it.

There may not be any hidden scenes after the credits on Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but the roughly two minutes of credits contain the names and roles of everyone who brought the film to life. On top of that, behind the text are disturbing graphics of Pooh Bear and Piglet’s faces covered in blood and honey.

