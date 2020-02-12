Man Recounts Moving Story of How He Helped a Woman Who Was Being Followed

There's a reason women feel unsafe walking alone. Women are harassed and followed and assaulted regularly, far more often than many men believe. One man recently witnessed this firsthand when a strange woman approached him in the street, hugged him, and asked that he pretend they know each other. She was being followed by a group of men and didn't know what else to do.

Luckily, the man she chose to help was a stand-up guy who helped her get home safely. Later, he shared his story on Twitter.