A Woman Accidentally Brushes Her Teeth with Hemorrhoid Cream Instead of Toothpaste A woman who accidentally brushes her teeth with hemorrhoid cream is sharing her disgusting story. But people seriously can't stop laughing. By Je'Kayla Crawford Oct. 1 2023, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

Some of the funniest videos on the internet have to do with moments that were completely unplanned, or were planned but ended up going haywire. For example, the TV show America's Funniest Videos is all about spontaneous clips that are laugh-out-loud hilarious. And the same goes for TikTok.

One woman is going viral on the popular social media platform for her daily bathroom routine going horribly wrong. And viewers can't get enough of the clip.

A woman brushes teeth with hemorrhoid cream, on accident, of course.

Tiktoker @ren_talli's day was starting off completely normal. She went to the restroom to freshen up for the day by brushing her teeth. But, instead of grabbing toothpaste, she ended up brushing with Preparation H.

For those who do not know, Preparation H is not a toothpaste. In fact, it is nearly the complete opposite of toothpaste. The product is actually a treatment for hemorrhoids. The content creator showed how close the two were together in her bag and that it was an honest mistake on her part.

Nonetheless, she started rinsing her teeth with water and wiping them with a cloth in the hopes of getting the treatment off. The clip has gone viral with over 11 million views on TikTok, making it her most successful video on the platform so far.

TikTok users are going crazy over the hilarious video.

The video has received thousands of responses from the platform's users in the comments section. While most of them found it absolutely hilarious, some people shared their own relatable stories of mistakes they've made to try to make her feel better.

From brushing teeth with icy hot to denture glue, mistaking toothpaste for something else in the bathroom is surprisingly a lot more common than you would think.

Others quipped that while the treatment wasn't placed in the appropriate spot that it was instructed to be used in, it shouldn't make that much of a difference in the grand scheme of things. Which, probably isn't scientifically accurate to say at all.

TikTok is home to several accidents that were caught on camera.

We all know that accidents happen, but it's always a delight when they are publicized on social media for the world to enjoy. This hemorrhoid incident is not the first time a mistake has been shown on TikTok.

Content creator @timothybiscuit went viral on the platform in July 2023 for accidentally ordering thousands of boxes from USPS. The TikToker originally thought they were ordering a few free boxes to aid with moving.

Instead, they didn't notice that they were actually ordering bundles of 25 boxes each, which quickly totaled to 2,500 shipping boxes being sent to their house. The initial video got over 1 million views, and all of their updates continued to get traction.