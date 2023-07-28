Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "I Think I Made a Big Mistake" — Person Accidentally Orders 2,500 USPS Boxes In a viral video, a person reveals they accidentally ordered 2,500 boxes from the USPS. Keep reading to find out if the order actually went through. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 28 2023, Published 12:48 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @timothybiscuit

Many can agree that online shopping is faster and much easier than going to a store. But, like everything else in the world, it has its downsides — and we don't just mean simply choosing the wrong color or size of an item.

In a viral video, TikTok user @timothybiscuit revealed their most recent online shopping fail: They accidentally ordered 2,500 boxes from the USPS. OK, how does that even happen?! Let's find out! Plus, keep scrolling to learn if the USPS confirmed or canceled the massive order.

Source: Getty Images

A person accidentally ordered 2,500 USPS boxes.

The creator explained that after learning that you can order free shipping materials from USPS, they decided to order some boxes because they are moving quite soon. They were initially excited, but after reviewing the order, the creator realized they had "made the biggest mistake" of their life.

They planned to get 20 of each box but failed to notice they were purchasing multiple packs of 25 boxes. As a result, the TikToker believed they accidentally ordered 500 boxes — but boy, were they wrong.

The creator took to the comment section and revealed they "got five packs of 25 times 20," to which a fellow TikToker pointed out they are actually getting 2,500 boxes. In a follow-up video, the creator said they did the math and realized they were, in fact, receiving 2,500 boxes. OK, that's actually a lot.

Luckily, everything worked out in the end! In another update, the creator said a post office employee called to confirm the number of boxes, and they were able to change the quantity from 2,500 to the correct amount.

"If they show up, I don't know if they will, I hope that this person got it in time to where all these boxes won't show up at my house because I will cry and scream," the TikToker added. Well, let's hope the change was made ASAP!

Source: TikTok / @keirkieran

In a fourth and final video, the TikTok user responded to a comment that stated, "I'm pretty sure not using these boxes for shipping is a felony." Many fellow TikTokers echoed this sentiment, with one person writing, "When ordering, you literally have to click that you understand it's a crime to use them for anything other than shipping."

Another user said, "[You] sign an agreement when you 'purchase' them, stating [your] only using them to ship through USPS, not for moving purposes or other reasons."

"Please don't order shipping materials if you don't need them for shipping," a third TikToker commented. "The postal service is suffering, and we are trying to save them."

Source: TikTok / @cottonkandymandy

The creator assured viewers (and the USPS) that although they were in the process of moving, they would be "using these boxes for shipping" small items.