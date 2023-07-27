Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "There Was Still Ice!" — This Family's Heavy-Duty Water Cooler Survived a Car Fire This family's car caught fire while it was parked at a Goodwill store and the only thing that survived was a heavy-duty water cooler. By Pretty Honore Jul. 27 2023, Published 5:52 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@brittanymozo

Tragedy struck Brittany Mozo and her family after their car caught on fire, destroying everything in the process. On Brittany’s TikTok, she has a video of the van going up in flames that was captured by her kids’ dad, Chris, at the scene. Chris lost everything in the fire. However, in a surprise turn of events, a heavy-duty water cooler saved the day.

Article continues below advertisement

This family's car caught fire and they lost everything but this heavy-duty water cooler.

According to Brittany, her kids and their dad were headed out on a camping trip. Before they left, they went to Goodwill. That’s when the unthinkable happened.

Article continues below advertisement

“So my boys' daddy was just making a quick stop in [Goodwill] when all of a sudden a camper van caught on fire and engulfed four cars into flames,” Brittany captioned the clip.

As the flames grew outside, inside the building, everyone was hysterical. “That’s my car,” people exclaimed in the background. Brittany said that, unfortunately, everything in the car is now “unrecognizable.” In a subsequent video, she shared videos of the aftermath.

Article continues below advertisement

@brittanymozo Can you imagine standing there helpless watching your car burn with everything in it? I just feel so devastated for him. They don’t know the cause of the fire yet but take a look at that camper van. The fire started while the driver was inside of it playing video games. He started seeing smoke and came into tbe store to get a fire extinguisher. Next thing you know it was completely engulfed in flames. He got a call late last night supposedly stating the camper van insurance isn’t paying for the loss of the car or his contents. I just can’t even begin to try to believe that. Please send good vibes, he lost so much. 😭 ♬ original sound - brittanymozo

Brittany revealed that there were a only few items that survived the fire — one of which was their Lifetime brand cooler. Surprisingly, the cooler and everything in it weathered the disaster. Not only that, but the cooler “still had ice in it!” Plus, it managed to save “thousands of dollars worth of medicine that needs to be kept cold.”

Article continues below advertisement

Her revelation triggered a wave of support from stunned spectators in the comment section. “Y’all need to be sharing this! This just made me directly order a cooler that I don’t even need but feel I need to have after this,” one user wrote, tagging Lifetime's official TikTok account. "There was still ice too! Nah that's a new safe," another user wrote.

@brittanymozo So my boys daddy was just making a quick stop in @Goodwill Industries Intl. when all of a sudden a camper van caught on fire and engulfed 4 cars into flames. Almost everything in his car is unrecognizable but his @Lifetime Products cooler not only survived but still had ice in it! He had a thousands of dollars worth of medicine that needs to be kept cold in that cooler too. We are all absolutely devastated by this, and all the valuable things he lost. But thankfully no one was hurt. He had his car packed to take the boys camping, and lost it all. His guitar, @DEWALT tools, clothing, ect. If you know him, please give him some extra support. He would give anything he had to someone in need, so to see this happen to him is devastating. ♬ original sound - brittanymozo

Article continues below advertisement

Another TikToker commented: “If this doesn’t deserve a sponsorship I don’t know what does.” Additionally, a few water bottles survived the fire. Sadly, that’s all they were able to recover. “We are all absolutely devastated by this, and all the valuable things he lost,” Brittany told her followers. “But thankfully no one was hurt.”

Brittany went on: “He had his car packed to take the boys camping and lost it all. His guitar, Dewalt tools, clothing,” and more. “If you know him, please give him some extra support. He would give anything he had to someone in need, so to see this happen to him is devastating.”

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, Brittany has taken to the internet to share further details on what caused the fire in the first place. “Chris lost his entire car and contents in a car fire on [July 23, 2023] in Nashville, Tenn.,” Brittany said.

Article continues below advertisement

“The fire was started from an owner-converted camper/cargo van. He only had liability, and the van insurance isn’t paying. They stated it wasn’t set intentionally,” her statement on the family’s Amazon Wishlist page continues. Although the family plans to hire an attorney to deal with the aftermath of the fire, Chris needs help replacing what he lost in the meantime.

@brittanymozo Replying to @Abrahamlincolnprairiedog we are a dewalt family! Was very sad to see his dewalt stuff gone. He just got this fan a few weeks ago! 😭@DEWALT ♬ original sound - brittanymozo