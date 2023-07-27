"There Was Still Ice!" — This Family's Heavy-Duty Water Cooler Survived a Car Fire
This family's car caught fire while it was parked at a Goodwill store and the only thing that survived was a heavy-duty water cooler.
Tragedy struck Brittany Mozo and her family after their car caught on fire, destroying everything in the process. On Brittany’s TikTok, she has a video of the van going up in flames that was captured by her kids’ dad, Chris, at the scene.
Chris lost everything in the fire. However, in a surprise turn of events, a heavy-duty water cooler saved the day.
According to Brittany, her kids and their dad were headed out on a camping trip. Before they left, they went to Goodwill. That’s when the unthinkable happened.
“So my boys' daddy was just making a quick stop in [Goodwill] when all of a sudden a camper van caught on fire and engulfed four cars into flames,” Brittany captioned the clip.
As the flames grew outside, inside the building, everyone was hysterical. “That’s my car,” people exclaimed in the background. Brittany said that, unfortunately, everything in the car is now “unrecognizable.” In a subsequent video, she shared videos of the aftermath.
Brittany revealed that there were a only few items that survived the fire — one of which was their Lifetime brand cooler. Surprisingly, the cooler and everything in it weathered the disaster. Not only that, but the cooler “still had ice in it!” Plus, it managed to save “thousands of dollars worth of medicine that needs to be kept cold.”
Her revelation triggered a wave of support from stunned spectators in the comment section.
“Y’all need to be sharing this! This just made me directly order a cooler that I don’t even need but feel I need to have after this,” one user wrote, tagging Lifetime's official TikTok account.
"There was still ice too! Nah that's a new safe," another user wrote.
Another TikToker commented: “If this doesn’t deserve a sponsorship I don’t know what does.”
Additionally, a few water bottles survived the fire. Sadly, that’s all they were able to recover. “We are all absolutely devastated by this, and all the valuable things he lost,” Brittany told her followers. “But thankfully no one was hurt.”
Brittany went on: “He had his car packed to take the boys camping and lost it all. His guitar, Dewalt tools, clothing,” and more. “If you know him, please give him some extra support. He would give anything he had to someone in need, so to see this happen to him is devastating.”
Since then, Brittany has taken to the internet to share further details on what caused the fire in the first place. “Chris lost his entire car and contents in a car fire on [July 23, 2023] in Nashville, Tenn.,” Brittany said.
“The fire was started from an owner-converted camper/cargo van. He only had liability, and the van insurance isn’t paying. They stated it wasn’t set intentionally,” her statement on the family’s Amazon Wishlist page continues.
Although the family plans to hire an attorney to deal with the aftermath of the fire, Chris needs help replacing what he lost in the meantime.
“He had put so much thought into the items that were in that car, and he was trying to save money to get land. Now he is further behind than when he started,” she said, describing him as a “great daddy” who would give his kids the world.
To help the family out, click here to lend a hand!