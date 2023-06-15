Distractify
Woman Buys Chairs on Facebook Marketplace, Realizes They're Stolen From McDonald's

A woman unexpectedly discovers that the furniture she purchased off Facebook Marketplace was seemingly stolen from a McDonald's restaurant.

Jun. 15 2023

If you’re looking for rare, uncommon, and sometimes mind-boggling items, look no further than Facebook Marketplace.

Here you can shop some of the most offbeat secondhand products in your area, sometimes for a discounted rate — and sometimes (unfortunately!) for way more. Past items include a single Dorito chip for $7 and an adult-sized rideable dragon for a cool $4,000.

That said, not every listing on Facebook Marketplace is meant to be sketchy or concerning. There are many normal products for sale.

And for many years, one woman who purchased chairs off Facebook Marketplace thought she had really lucked out with her stylish seats. That was, until she unexpectedly found out where the chairs were actually from.

McDonalds restaurant at Southbank in Brisbane, Australia
Source: Getty Images
A woman found out that a set of four chairs she bought online from Facebook Marketplace were actually from McDonald's.

TikTok creator @martressler shared a video on the platform discussing a set of four chairs she bought off Facebook Marketplace three years ago. She explained that the seller deleted their Facebook page immediately after the sale, which she admitted felt like a red flag.

"But I thought they were cute and I always wondered where they were from," she added, before showing a photo of her sleek, black-and-white patterned contemporary chairs.

woman on tiktok realizes she the chairs she bought on facebook marketplace were stolen from mcdonald's
Source: TikTok / @martressler
After she showed the photo, she revealed that she had found out where the chairs came from.

"This is what I saw last night at a South Georgia McDonald's," she said before showing another picture of what appeared to be her chairs ... but in a McDonald's.

mcdonalds south georgia
Source: TikTok / @martressler
"It's identical," she said, officially confirming that she had accidentally purchased chairs that were most likely stolen from a McDonald's.

She ends her video by apologizing to the fast-food chain, claiming she plans to return the chairs.

In the comment section, users agreed that the chairs were very nice and that it definitely wasn't obvious that they were from a fast-food restaurant.

Some users also told her to keep the chairs, reminding her that she did pay for them.

tiktok comments on mcdonalds chairs from facebook marketplace
Source: tiktok

And others used her comment section to spill the tea on their stolen chairs.

While no one else seemed to have purloined McDonald's chairs in their home, two different users mentioned that they had outdoor patio chairs from Starbucks.

"My brother and his friends got drunk and stole a Starbucks patio chair. They carried it home about four miles. I've had it for 10 years. It's mine," wrote one woman.

Another user mentioned the same exact Starbucks chairs but didn't provide any detail as to how they got them.

tiktok comments on mcdonalds chairs from facebook marketplace
Source: tiktok
And in another comment, one user finally asked @martressler the question I'm sure that we all had on our mind: How much did she pay for these pilfered McDonald's chairs?

"4 for $100, a steal," she wrote followed by a laughing emoji.

tiktok comments on mcdonalds chairs from facebook marketplace
Source: tiktok

Well, I guess the moral of the story is don't buy stuff off of Facebook Marketplace. Or maybe actually you should (the chairs were cute, after all).

Also, fast-food restaurants actually have good taste when it comes to interior design. And apparently, some customers take more with them out the door than their leftovers.

In conclusion, thank you, TikTok, for sharing all this information with us that we didn't know that we needed to know.

