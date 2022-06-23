Woman Cancels Date After Learning Guy Doesn’t Drive, Internet Backs Her Decision
Different people have different dealbreakers when it comes to folks in relationships. There are people who absolutely adore traveling and if they're going to shack up with someone for the long term, then they would probably want that person to love traipsing all over the globe as well.
Political/religious views and other identity politics hot-button issues could be another dealbreaker for some folks or maybe the fact that someone is really into one food and one food only and that's all that they'll ever eat.
The aforementioned dealbreakers are extremely subjective, which means that people get very opinionated, very quickly about them.
So it doesn't come as a surprise that a woman's admission she canceled a date with a guy because she found out he couldn't drive got a lot of folks commenting. The majority of people supported her decision.
The post was uploaded by Mumsnet user @ItDoesMyHeadIn who titled her entry: "Would you be put off by a man who doesn't drive?"
She wanted to know if she was in the wrong for backing out of a date with a guy she discovered was unable and unwilling to get behind the wheel of a car.
What shocked her the most, however, was how much she was put off by the fact that the man was unable to operate a motor vehicle, and she wanted to know if she was in the wrong for telling him to kick rocks after learning of this.
She writes in the post: "Cancelled the date. I'm being too fussy apparently. To be fair my friend is married to a man who doesn't drive and he's amazing. Neither of my parents drives. The guy I was going to date could afford it, he just can't be arsed. He is happy to walk everywhere or use public transport. Up to him. But I would want to be with someone who can literally take the wheel sometimes."
She continued, "Like f**k do I want to be the one driving 8 hours up to Scotland for a holiday, or being the one to always collect the takeaway etc. I'm pretty traditional and sometimes I admit I would want my man to pick me up and take me out for dinner etc (f**k off crazy feminists, yes I can take myself out for dinner). I didn't actually realise how much of a deal breaker this was until it was put in front of me! Interested in opinions..."
The opinions all seemed to come back in favor of her decision-making.
"Deal breaker for me.I also would date someone with an Xbox/PlayStation."
"always put me off too when I was dating. I just didn’t feel that they would be an equal partner. Different if you live in London or somewhere with amazing public transport but in Yorkshire where I am it’s an issue"
Another listed potential romantic opportunities that could be missed with a man who doesn't drive: "Yanbu because us mnetters like to perv on our men while they're reversing with their arm on the headrest, you cannot miss out on this op."
There were some, however, who said that it wasn't an issue for them in their own relationship, however: "My partner of 18 years doesn't drive, so not an issue for me."
For others, it was an issue of forward-thinking practicality.
"If someone had a medical issue and couldn't drive, that is very different to just being lazy. I'm not sure how you'd know that BEFORE going on the date? I'd be worried about down the line, IF you have children and what would happen if you or children needed an urgent GP/hospital visit? Getting groceries etc? I guess you pay for deliveries? There are many people that manage- but it wouldn't be my preferred choice."
What do you think? Would you be put off by a date who was unable to drive a car?