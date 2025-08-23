Distractify
Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok

Woman Ended a 23-Year Friendship Over a Pair of "Traumatizing" "Mom Shorts"

"Script flip — it wasn’t her sons, it was her man who she caught lookin'...

By

Published Aug. 23 2025, 5:33 p.m. ET

Woman Ends a 23-Year Friendship Over "Mom Shorts"
Source: TikTok / @originalsugarphly

Not everyone is lucky enough to have a friendship that spans multiple decades. Sometimes we meet people, they become our close friends, and then the season passes naturally as we move on to new groups, locations, or interests.

But sometimes friendships and relationships end abruptly and painfully, for reasons that can be unfathomable to one or both parties.

Article continues below advertisement

The latter is what happened to a woman on TikTok who says her friendship of 23 years was suddenly over due to an outfit choice she made. That choice? "Mom shorts" from American Eagle.

Here's what we know about the way her friendship abruptly came crashing down after more than two decades.

One TikToker claims her 23 year friendship ended over "mom shorts."
Source: TikTok / @originalsugarphly
Article continues below advertisement

One woman on TikTok said her friendship of 23 years is over due to the pair of "mom shorts" she wore.

TikTok user @originalsugarphly took to the platform to share her heartbreaking story. In the video, she's recording in a mirror as she shows off her outfit, which includes a brown t-shirt and a pair of mid-length shorts from an American Eagle collection known as "mom shorts." These shorts are generally high-waisted and fall near the upper-middle thigh, so they aren't particularly revealing or "sexy," they're just shorts.

However, @originalsugarphly's friend has a different opinion of them.

The TikToker explained, "23 years of being best friends, out the window. Why?" She showed off her shorts and explained, "These shorts. You've probably seen them, they're called the 'mom shorts' at American Eagle."

She explained that she flew out to Las Vegas to help her friend of 23 years move into a new home. She also went with her friend to take her friend's sons back-to-school shopping. Her friend's sons are 17 and 14.

Everything seemed normal until @originalsugarphly returned home and received a call.

Article continues below advertisement

"All of a sudden," she explains, "she mentions that her boys were uncomfortable." The friend told her, "Your shorts were so short that they were inappropriate, and you made them uncomfortable. You could see your whole butt." The TikToker then turns to show that her butt is, in no way, showing.

The TikToker pushed back until the friend said that "because of the things that happened", the 14-year-old is going to need "therapy."

Article continues below advertisement

The friend also said that her family was not "used to seeing people dressed like this." Which is a bit of a shock, since the video was filmed about an incident in Las Vegas. During the Summer.

@Originalsugarphly said that her friend needs to teach her boys that people have autonomy and can dress the way they want, and to stop sexualizing women. Now, she says, she has no idea if the friendship is over or not, although it certainly sounds like it is.

People have the sneaking suspicion that the other mom and her sons are the real problem.

TikTok is just not having it. People filled her comment section with support, with one user writing, "IF her son really was offended, she should be teaching him not to objectify women and keep his eyes where they belong. And I say IF, I doubt the kids said anything."

Article continues below advertisement

Another agreed, adding, "Script flip — it wasn’t her sons, it was her man who she caught lookin or he mentioned she should get a pair. On a positive note — you now have space for a True friend!! And the shorts look great on you!!!"

One TikTok commenter mused, "I think the sons are the problem, not your shorts."

Many people pointed out that the friend's issues are likely something that she's dealing with inside of herself, possibly an insecurity. Nonetheless, who needs enemies when you have friends like that?

While some hoped that @originalsugarphly would make amends with her friend someday, others encouraged her to find people who wouldn't scapegoat her for family issues over a pair of shorts that are nowhere near "inappropriate."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

TikTok Journalist Malik Taylor Passed Away at 28 — Details on His Cause of Death

How To Turn Off Daily Screen Time on TikTok and Take Back Control of Your Feed

A Film Trailer With "Folsom Prison Blues" Is at the Heart of Disturbing New Mandela Effect

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.