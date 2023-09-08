Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Says She Doesn't Apply to Jobs Anymore, Hired a Recruiter and Now Makes $200K If you or someone you love is job hunting, chances are, you're doing it wrong. This woman hired a recruiter and now she earns $200K per year. By Pretty Honore Sep. 8 2023, Published 5:47 p.m. ET Source: mediabuyingbestie

Here’s a PSA for everyone who’s looking for a high-paying job in this crumbling economy — you’re doing it wrong. Gone are the days when the “Help Wanted” section of the newspaper dominated the job search industry. Between websites like Indeed and LinkedIn to temp agencies, there are more than a few ways to secure a role.

Article continues below advertisement

However, this TikTok user says you’re missing out on the real money. Aniya (aka @mediabuyingbestie) shared the secret to getting a high-paying position in your field in a viral TikTok post. According to her, hiring a freelance job recruiter is your best bet.

Article continues below advertisement

This woman hired a recruiter to help her find a job — now she makes $200,000 per year.

As inflation keeps rising, the cost of living is becoming harder and harder to keep up with. But Aniya wants you to know that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel — that is, if you stop wasting your time trying to impress a company recruiter and get your own.

“Let's talk about why we're not applying for our own jobs anymore because this is actually what allowed me to leapfrog like crazy to the point where I was able to buy myself a house at 21 years old in California by myself,” she said in a viral video.

Article continues below advertisement

The media maven went on: “Because you know what, I don't specialize in recruitment. So why am I sitting here trying to recruit myself to these companies? No, I'm going to hire a recruiter.”

Article continues below advertisement

What does a personal job recruiter actually do? Here’s a job description.

WorkLifeRecruiting.org describes a freelance job recruiter as someone who can “edit your résumé, talk to interviewers for feedback to help you learn, and match you with new opportunities based on your skill set.” By tapping an expert for assistance in her job hunt, Aniya leveled up her earning potential.

Article continues below advertisement

“When I was ready to level up, I went and hired a recruiter, and she and I sat down. And I was like, 'Here's all my experience. This is what I want to do. These are the kinds of roles I'm looking for,'” she said.

With this, Aniya’s recruiter went to work. Now, our good sis is making almost $200,000 per year. The TikToker continued: “Y'all when I tell you I paid this woman a few hundred dollars to put my résumé out there for respective roles. And I ended up earning over $150,000. Just on her efforts alone.” “Do with this information what you will but if you want the big roles, sis, you gotta bring on the big guns,” Aniya captioned her post.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, there are both pros and cons of hiring a headhunter, per the comment section.

On one hand, consulting with a seasoned professional may get you ahead in your career. But depending on your circumstances, hiring a recruiter might be more trouble than it’s worth.

Article continues below advertisement