A Woman on TikTok Shared That Her Husband Hasn’t Worked in 8 Years — And Then Things Took a Dark Turn

TikTok user Trading Cardboard recently shared the story from fellow user Jessica Mooney, known on the platform as JessLivingWell. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 24 2025, 3:26 p.m. ET

When someone decides to share the intimate details of their life on social media, in this case TikTok, they should be prepared for the TikTok detectives to dig into their lives with full force.

A woman recently learned that the hard way after revealing that her husband has not worked in eight years, but the reason for his unemployment was discovered by TikTok users, and the result is shocking.

TikTok user Trading Cardboard recently shared the story from fellow user Jessica Mooney, known on the platform as JessLivingWell, who discussed that her husband, William Levi Mooney, has not held a job in eight years. Before anyone could truly sympathize with her situation, the TikTok account did some detective work that produced jaw-dropping results. The reason why Jessica’s husband hasn’t been employed in close to a decade is because of his very serious criminal past, stemming from a case that dates back to 2019.

Jessica Mooney’s husband has a serious criminal past that is likely the reason for his unemployment.

Per local Tulsa, Okla. affiliate KTUL, in August 2019, William Levi Mooney turned himself in to authorities due to allegations of lewd acts against minors, specifically inappropriately touching children at Catoosa Public School, where he worked as a teacher and assistant coach. According to the outlet, Catoosa police began their investigation of William following multiple allegations from female students that he participated in "inappropriate" touching of their bodies while they were in his classroom.

Per the court documents in the case, the incidents were initially reported in October and November of 2018, when 10 female students were interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center. The victims were said to have been between the ages of 11 and 13 at the time of the incidents. William faced 10 counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a child.

TikTok users didn’t hold back in the comments after William’s past was revealed.

”That’s a pretty big detail that she left out,” one user wrote in the comments section of the video. “She needs to quit trying to make him work. Keep society safe,” added another. “PLOT TWIST! She said in her video he wasn’t working due to something out of his control! I’m sorry what???!!!,” a user chimed in in disbelief, prompting the Trading Cardboard account to reply, “When she said, that I knew something was off.”

The comments were endless, with many also questioning Jessica leaving the couple’s children alone with him. “And she leaves her children home with him?!?,” a user wrote, while another commented “10 COUNTS?!,” referring to the amount of William’s charges.

Another user took a more serious approach to her critique, writing, “women who have kids and stay with their pdf husbands are enablers. They are just as bad as them for keeping their kids under the same roof as them. They always reoffend, and their own kids are usually one of their first targets.” After her husband’s past was discovered, Jessica deleted her TikTok account.