“Offensive” Secret Santa Gift Could Get Woman in Trouble at Work
While revenge gets a bad rap, sometimes it feels like the only appropriate recourse when someone believes they've been wronged. There are different schools of thought here. Some folks would argue that no good can come from vengeance.
That's because, you're focusing on the problem instead of just positive changes you can make in your own life that'll help you attain your dreams. But others would argue that not all revenge is the same, and depending on one's situation, it might actually be healthier to "get back" at whoever wronged you.
For instance, if what's keeping you from moving on is your inability to fight back or stand up for yourself, is getting back at someone who clowns you all that wrong?
Again, it depends on how you choose to live, but this one Mumsnet user certainly thinks that revenge is the way to go.
And they want to make sure that someone is getting their comeuppances via a Secret Santa gift of all things. Someone who posts on the platform under the handle @Surewhyknot wrote that they wanted to get "the worst, most subtle insulting secret Santa gift" in an office pool.
They wrote: "I'm looking for the worst, most subtle insulting secret Santa gift for the office stirrer.. limit is £10 and we're opening them in person."
They even asked for feedback from other users on the site on what they were thinking to gift said "office stirrer"
"I'm torn between a pair of secondhand socks or a homemade [toilet paper] roll cozy al la your grandma!" but ultimately wanted to hear others' suggestions: "What are the worst you've had? Can I cast insult without being too overt??"
A good number of people were more than willing to share their ideas.
"A Baylis & Harding gift set," suggested one person, referring to a UK toiletry brand. "Utterly inoffensive, utterly impersonal and utterly blah. Job done."
"Some out of date biscuits worth £2," offered another.
Others thought that just giving a thoughtless gift, like some money in a card, shows you didn't really think of the person at all, but at the same time can't really be held accountable for "insulting" them.
Another Mumsnet poster warned against the idea of a "revenge gift" and cautioned that it's a slippery slope that could ultimately get them in big trouble.
"Please don't," they pleaded. "I know of someone who was given a 'funny' insulting gift and it was devastating to them. It caused lots of upset and I hope the gift giver feels shame to this day. Public humiliation wrapped up in a Christmas gift (however token) is a low blow."
What do you think? If someone is so nasty, do they deserve to have their Secret Santa gift be a gift-wrapped piece of metaphoric dookie as a representation of their personality so you can let them know how you really feel about them? Or is it best to just forgive and forget, let bygones be bygones and go "take the high road?"