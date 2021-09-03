Marilyn Stanley Was Assaulted in 2015, but Is She TikTok's 'Zombie Woman'?

Some users are skeptical that the woman in Ishea's video is Marilyn, but that doesn't change what happened to her back in 2015. In 2017, Marilyn's boyfriend Zachary Gross was sentenced to 21 years in prison after he was convicted of attacking and scalping her. Reports suggest that Gross abused her for nearly an hour, and then, when she refused to drop a knife she had picked up in self-defense, he urged his dog to attack her as well.

It was the dog that tore off part of Marilyn's ear and scalp. Following the incident, Gross apparently forced her to look in a mirror and told her that nobody was going to want her now because she was bald. Gross kept the torn portion of Marilyn's scalp in a plastic bag, and drove her to her mother's off, dropping her in the front yard. According to the medical professionals who treated her, 80 percent of Marilyn's scalp was detached.

“I gagged in shock, realizing that what I thought had been clumps of hair in the bag was actually my skin with hair attached,” Marilyn told the Sun this year. “Zachary had scalped me, like something from an old cowboy movie. And he’d done it with my own knife.”

“Sadly though, I don’t recognize the old me in photos before Zachary’s attack,” she said, explaining that there were lasting physical and psychological consequences from his attack.