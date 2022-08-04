Original Footage From Woodstock '99 Is Still Available To Watch Thanks to Its Pay-Per-View

Even if you didn't go to Woodstock '99 or (gasp!) you weren't even alive yet when it happened, the Netflix docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 is likely on your radar. The three-part documentary details what went wrong with the famed music festival and it features a lot of footage from the event itself.

Which is likely thanks in part to MTV's Woodstock '99 pay-per-view, which was available for purchase at the time of the event.