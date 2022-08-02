What Did Fred Durst Say at Woodstock '99? Limp Bizkit Frontman Has Been Blamed for Disastrous Event

For those who aren’t familiar with Limp Bizkit’s music, it’s loud, aggressive, and somewhat violent, like many popular bands from the '90s. The song that John Scher claims incited the crowd is Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff,” which contains the lyrics, “You don't really know why, but you wanna justify rippin' someone's head off.”

But this is the point of music! Let our aggression out safely in music rather than actually doing it. John’s perspective just feeds a general fear of metal, scream-o, and hardcore rap.