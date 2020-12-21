No, the Mayans Never Said the World Would End on December 21

Pastor Paul discussed the possibility of the world ending on Dec. 21 back in June 2020, according to the Evening Standard , which calls the YouTuber “an American evangelical pastor and conspiracy theorist.”

In the video, Pastor Paul mentioned the previous prediction that the world would end on Dec. 21, 2012, the newspaper reported. And he claimed that Mayans are “reorganizing” around a new doomsday date, Dec. 21, 2020, during “the great conjunction when Jupiter and Saturn come within 0.1 degrees of one another and create the brightest star in the skies since the star of Bethlehem.”

He went on: “The Mayans are now reorganizing and saying this could certainly be the end of the world as we know it.”