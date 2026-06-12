Will the Xbox Series X25 Cost More Than Its Black Paint Job Variant? Is this a return to the console wars? By Mustafa Gatollari Updated June 12 2026, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: XBOX

Xbox is celebrating 25 years of being a major player in the home console industry. To kick it off, Microsoft is releasing the series X 25 year anniversary edition. The cube-shaped device is rocking a translucent green shell, keeping in line with the console's aesthetic and design language over the years. But how much does the limited-edition console cost?

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Xbox Series X25 Price

Xbox Wire issued a press release highlighting the significance of the announcement for long-time fans of the console. "To celebrate 25 years of XBOX built alongside players, we’re introducing the XBOX 25th anniversary collection. Inspired by the look and feel of the original XBOX console, both the console and controller feature a translucent OG Green design, with subtle tributes to the journey we’ve been on together."

The controller that comes packaged with the console features a large black "XBOX 25" logo on the same translucent green shell. Availability of both the console and controller will be released in limited quantities come November 2026. XBOX's CEO Asha Sharma helped the X25 make big headlines in June of 2026 with a giveaway of the anniversary console.

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During her first ever Games Showcase, Sharma showed off Gears of War: E-Day, along with Fable, Hellblade, and Doom: The Dark Ages. But it's her doling out of the consoles to everyone who attended that got people talking. By giving the anniversary console away to those who attended, she turned it into an event folks were excited about showing up in person for.

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It's a strategy that helped turn MrBeast into a household name and a billionaire, driving throngs of people towards his content. So it's hard to argue with Sharma's decision-making, especially considering all of the press she received for doing so.

Source: YouTube | @XBOX

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According to The Shortcut the limited edition anniversary X25 console's price hasn't been confirmed, nor have pre-orders gone up for it. However, the outlet does project that the entire console, with the new controller design will probably retail for around $750. The standalone controller is said to retail for $89.99.

The series X officially went for sale on November 10th, 2020, launching alongside the Series S. The monolithic, desktop-PC-tower-looking console normally retails for $649.99. It comes with 1TB of built-in storage, and possesses 12 teraflops of processing power.

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The XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition console is our love letter to gamers and the games who brought us here. Across generations and genres, whether you're a new fan or you've been here from the start, XBOX stands for play.



Get a closer look here: https://t.co/EBAHv9SudZ pic.twitter.com/NzJWZjxqlL — XBOX (@XBOX) June 10, 2026 Source: X | @XBOX

It's also capable of displaying games in 4K resolution, and comes packaged with a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive that allows gamers to play physical media. Conversely, the S outputs 4 teraflops of power, relies on internal storage for games, and has a 512gb hard drive inside.

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For a full list of specs for both consoles, you can check out Xbox's information page here. The Games Showcase also appears to bring back the spirit of "console wars" as both Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution are being touted as console exclusives.

First look at the Xbox Series X25 #Xbox pic.twitter.com/8oZEHGKBwG — Farzam (@farzam_plays) June 7, 2026 Source: X | @farzam_plays