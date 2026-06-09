Everything To Know About When 'Kingdom Hearts 4' Is Released and What To Expect From Its Worlds 'Kingdom Hearts 4' is linked to the Nintendo Switch for the first time. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 9 2026, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: Square Enix

The last time gamers got a chance to play a brand new Kingdom Hearts game was in 2019, except, of course, for any expansions along the way. So the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts 4 has people wondering when its release date is and what to expect. There are some new developments, which come at a time when most fans of the game franchise are getting just a tad bit antsy.

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Unlike other RPG games played online, like Fortnite or even Camm of Duty, Kingdom Hearts follows the main character as he travels across different worlds based on Disney and Pixar characters and movies. The idea is to fight darkness and find the light in everyone's hearts. It's pretty wholesome as far as video games are concerned, and it's one that has bridged the gap between kids and adults who love video games.

Source: Square Enix

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What is the 'Kingdom Hearts 4' release date?

Most Kingdom Hearts fans expected that the fourth official installment of the game would come eventually, and now, they finally have confirmation of that. It only took seven years to get here. But hey, players have been (mostly) patient as they've waited for any and all details or even breadcrumbs with conformed details about Kingdom Hearts 4.

According to IGN, the June 2026 Nintendo Direct event showed a teaser of Kingdom Hearts 4, complete with the main character Sora, and a promise of big things to come. The exact release date was not given, but fans don't expect it to arrive before 2027 or even 2028. Still, a confirmed release date has yet to be revealed, so it could be before 2028.

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Presenting another look at the latest instalment in the Kingdom Hearts series.



Kingdom Hearts IV will launch simultaneously on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Epic Games Store and Steam!



Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/QHRUQnAt8X — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) June 9, 2026

The biggest takeaway, however, is that, for the first time, a Kingdom Hearts game will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 along with other video game systems. Before now, players had to use cloud-based versions of the game. But Nintendo has apparently upped its game (literally) and Kingdom Hearts 4 will be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 when it is released.

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There are theories about which four worlds are in 'Kingdom Hearts 4.'

As far as what Kingdom Hearts 4 is about, or the story it follows with Sora this time around, there are some theories. However, Square Enix, the company behind the game, shared some details in a press release to not only explain things, but to likely excite players further as they continue to wait for the game.

To our Kingdom Hearts community,



We’re currently working hard on Kingdom Hearts IV and will continue pouring ourselves into the game’s development. We’re dedicated to making this an experience that lives up to your expectations! [1/2] pic.twitter.com/4lbg6l2ErZ — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) May 15, 2025

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Per the press release, "A new installment in the action role-playing series developed and published by Square Enix, Kingdom Hearts IV, follows protagonist Sora and some familiar characters as they journey through the mysterious city of Quadratum. Sora will once again journey to various worlds, where new figures cross his path and new powers awaken in this next chapter."