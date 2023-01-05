xQc Finally Beats Forsen's 'Minecraft' Speedrun Record
Since 2020, Twitch streamers xQc and Forsen have competed viciously with each other over who can hold the record for the fastest speedrun in Minecraft. The pair have been trading places back and forth as they each attempt to complete a run from first spawn to Ender Dragon in less time than the other.
Their rivalry had previously reached a standstill when Forsen took the lead in April 2021 with a record time of 20 minutes and 38 seconds — only seven seconds faster than xQc's best time.
Since then, xQc has been trying valiantly to retake the lead from Forsen, even going so far as to hire a Minecraft coach to help him better his run time.
But for almost two years, that goal continued to evade him — until now.
That's right, xQc has officially beaten Forsen's record again, taking the lead in their competition and holding the best speedrun time between them.
xQc officially surpassed Forsen's 'Minecraft' speedrun record.
On Jan. 4, xQc successfully managed to outrank Forsen again, completing a Minecraft speedrun in only 20 minutes and five seconds. This is about 32 seconds faster than Forsen's previous fastest time — meaning Forsen will have a long way to go if he wants to outrank xQc again.
While the moment was understandably euphoric for the streamer, he also used this opportunity to express just how "done" he was with Minecraft for the time being.
"I am done with this s--t," he said during the stream. "I'm f--king shaking, dude, I don't even know."
It seems as though you won't be seeing any more Minecraft streams from xQc anytime soon, considering he's spent the past two years trying to beat Forsen again — but it's possible this break will only last so long as he holds the record between them.
It's also important to note that though this is a huge accomplishment for xQc and his fans, he is still far from holding the fastest speedrun time.
Who has the fastest 'Minecraft' speedrun?
Though 20 minutes may seem like an impressive time to run through all of Minecraft (and is much faster than most players are capable of getting), that's actually far from the world record for the fastest speedrun.
At the time of writing, speedrun.com reports the world record for the fastest Minecraft speedrun (without using glitches) is eight minutes and 15 seconds, completed by user doogile in November 2022.
In fact, xQc's speedrun time doesn't even rank in the top 100 places for fastest runs of the game. Though the pair's rivalry has brought them plenty of views as they continue to try to outrank each other, they both have a long way to go if they want to hold the world record.