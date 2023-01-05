xQc Finally Beats Forsen's 'Minecraft' Speedrun Record

Since 2020, Twitch streamers xQc and Forsen have competed viciously with each other over who can hold the record for the fastest speedrun in Minecraft. The pair have been trading places back and forth as they each attempt to complete a run from first spawn to Ender Dragon in less time than the other.

Their rivalry had previously reached a standstill when Forsen took the lead in April 2021 with a record time of 20 minutes and 38 seconds — only seven seconds faster than xQc's best time.