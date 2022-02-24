Meet the ‘Young, Famous, and African’ Cast Before Its Netflix Premiere Date

Diamond Platnumz, real name Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack, is a Tanzanian bongo Flava recording artist, dancer, and philanthropist. In addition to his art, Diamond also has a knack for entrepreneurship.

According to his Instagram page, he is the CEO and founder of WCB Wasafi Record Label, Zoom Extra, Wasafi Bet, and Wasafi Media. However, the 32-year old multitalented star began his music career long before his business efforts.