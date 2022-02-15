Outside of His Multimillion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme, Zach Horwitz Is a Father of Two

You might not know him for his acting career, but Zach Horwitz, credited on screen as Zach Avery, is now getting his 15 minutes of fame after being convicted for running a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.

The actor's role in the massive fraud (reports vary on exactly how large it was, with some outlets estimating the Ponzi scheme at $227 million dollars and others at $650 million) has recently been dominating the news, and Horwitz's newfound celebrity has raised a bunch of questions about who he is outside of his financial crimes.