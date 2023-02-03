Who Are Zach Shallcross's Siblings? Meet the 'Bachelor' Star's Sisters

As leading man Zach Shallcross's season of The Bachelor continues, we've all become more and more invested in the tech executive's life. Sure, sure, some viewers were initially concerned that Zach might be too safe of a choice for the show — that maybe he wouldn't bring enough of the drama and spark.

But that was all for naught — the guy is clearly a gem, and the contestants are bringing enough of the drama for him. Plus, it's always nice when a Bachelor lead seems like a genuinely good dude. As we all root for Zach to find his happily ever after, let's look at two of the ladies who helped shape his life first — his sisters, of course.

Source: ABC/Nino Muñoz

Who are Zach Shallcross's siblings?

Zach comes from an adorable loving family. We've met his parents before (dad Chapman is a retired firefighter, and mom Megan is a teacher) — and we also know his uncle Patrick Warburton happens to be a Seinfeld legend. (When Patrick appeared on The Bachelorette last season for Zach's hometown date with Rachel, it was a treasure.) But who are Zach's siblings? Zach has two younger sisters: Samantha and Payton.

Source: LinkedIn/Samantha Shallcross Payton, Samantha, and Zach Shallcross

According to her LinkedIn, Samantha currently works as a customer success manager at Wellable, an employee wellness company. She got her bachelor's degree in public health from California State University, Fullerton, in 2021.

Payton, meanwhile, is currently a student, per her own LinkedIn page. In fact, it looks like she decided to follow her big brother's footsteps at California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo. Zach got his bachelor's degree in business administration from the school in 2019.

And it looks like Zach's fam is rooting for his Bachelor success like all the rest of us. Ahead of his season premiere, Samantha wrote a sweet message on LinkedIn to wish her big brother luck.

"Happy Bachelor Monday!" she wrote. "To anybody that watches or is interested in watching I highly recommend tuning in and watching this season of The Bachelor. My brother Zach Shallcross is an amazing human who absolutely deserves the world. I can’t wait to see what is to come, you will always have my love and support."

Source: Facebook/Megan Warburton Shallcross Zach being an adorbs big brother to his little sisters in 2009

Zach recently talked to the Stanford Daily and said he had a watch party with family and friends for his season's premiere episode. When asked about what his fam thinks of his being a TV star now, he said: "I still don’t think my dad knows what the hell the show is, to be honest.