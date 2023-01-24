Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Source: Getty Images Attention 'Bachelor' Nation! Patrick Warburton Is Coming Back for More (SPOILERS) By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 24 2023, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. We understand that Zach Shallcross is the current star of The Bachelor, but there's really only one person we want to see on his season and his name is Patrick Warburton. If you recall, the 58-year-old actor, who's best known for starring as David Puddy on Seinfeld and Kronk in The Emperor's New Groove, is Zach's maternal uncle.

He made an appearance during Zach's hometown date on Season 19 of The Bachelorette, which shocked millions of diehard fans nationwide. Since learning that the two are related, all anyone can talk about is possibly seeing the Family Guy star on the reality dating series again. With that said, is Patrick Warburton on Season 27 of The Bachelor? Keep reading to find out!

Source: Getty Images / ABC Patrick Warburton's nephew is Zach Shallcross, the leading man on Season 27 of 'The Bachelor.'

So, is Patrick Warburton on Season 27 of 'The Bachelor'?

Luckily for us Puddy stans, we'll be seeing a lot more of the legendary Patrick Warburton on our TV screens because he will be on Season 27 of The Bachelor. According to Reality Steve, the iconic actor stops by the show to host a group date; most details are under wraps, but apparently, the ladies had to put on a puppet show.

While this may seem like a cute premise, is it really a viable way for the women to connect with the leading man? It's not a very suitable date, in our humble opinion. However, for all we know, maybe this (hopefully hilarious) puppet show solidifies Zach's passionate love for one or several of these contestants.

Zach revealed his uncle Patrick was "nervous" about him being the 'Bachelor.'

After being announced as the new face of the wildly popular franchise, Zach sat down with Bachelor Nation and discussed his upcoming season. When asked what his uncle Patrick Warburton thought of him being the next Bachelor, the 26-year-old tech executive said, "He’s so excited for me, but also so nervous."

Zach added, "I remember talking to him about it and it seems like he’s more nervous than I am. I don’t know why, but he was even nervous to watch himself back during the Hometowns episode. At some point during my season, I would love to have him back on, though. I’ve already asked him to if the opportunity presents itself, so we’ll see, who knows!"

In October 2022, Zach appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show and opened up about being cast as the next Bachelor, stating that his mom "believes I can actually find love," while his father is a bit more hesitant to trust the process. As for his uncle Patrick, the leading man said he was "more nervous than I was."