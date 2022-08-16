Patrick Warburton Is Related to This 'Bachelorette' Season 19 Contestant

By the end of the Aug. 15 episode of The Bachelorette, co-leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey narrowed down their group of suitors ahead of hometown dates — one of the lucky guys who will get to introduce their family to Rachel is Zach Shallcross.

Once the episode concluded, viewers were offered a sneak peek of the Aug. 22 episode; now, we don't know about you, but we were shocked when Patrick Warburton popped up on our TV screens during the preview for Zach's hometown date.