Home > Entertainment Inside 'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan's Marriage to His High School Sweetheart Zachery Ty Bryan and his ex-wife split up in 2020. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 28 2024, 7:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

You'd be hard-pressed to find a child star from the 90's who hasn't made headlines since their star faded, and Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan is no exception to that. On Oct. 25, the actor was arrested for a DUI, marking his second for 2024. And for those who might have fallen off in regards to following the former television star, they might be wondering what else he has been up to and who Zachery Ty Bryan's ex-wife is.

Article continues below advertisement

Outside of his numerous brushes with the law, Zachery has found the time to get married, have a handful of kids, and get divorced. Though it all happened well after Home Improvement wrapped in 1999. So, who was he married to, and what is his dating life like now? There are some details out there about the actor formerly known as Brad Taylor, Tim Allen's fictional son.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Zachery Ty Bryan's ex-wife?

Zachery met his now ex-wife, Carly Matros, when he was still in high school. And in 2007, they were married. A few years after, they started having kids, and by 2019, they had four total, including a set of twin girls. However, in 2020, the couple split up. And even though the details of the divorce weren't revealed at that time, the fact that Zachery's Instagram post announcing the split plagiarized Armie Hammer's same divorce announcement left a bad taste in people's mouths.

In June 2023, Zachery spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the reason behind his split with his ex-wife. "I was just in party freaking mode," Bryan says of that time in his life. "Making movies, traveling, drinking. I wasn't living the way I was raised, you know what I mean? I was not being a faithful husband, and I was not being the best me. I thought I would be able to go out and do whatever I wanted, have fun, come home and be a family man with my kids. That's not how the real world works."

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike Zachery, Carly remains mostly out of the public eye. However, she is reportedly a real estate agent in Laguna Beach, Calif. She specializes in luxury real estate, though she does appear to prefer to keep her personal life as private as possible. And she and Zachery continue to co-parent their four children in the midst of Zachery's ongoing legal issues.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to multiple DUIs over the years, Zachery also faced other legal troubles. In 2023, he pleaded guilty to a felony domestic violence charge, and he was sentenced to three years of supervised probation as well as being prohibited from drug and alcohol use.

Zachery Ty Bryan has four kids.