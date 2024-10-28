Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Former Child Star Zachery Ty Bryan Just Added Another DUI to Long String of Arrests The 'Home Improvement' star was also arrested in 2020 for allegedly trying to strangle his girlfriend. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 27 2024, 8:40 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Things just keep going from bad to worse for former child actor Zachery Ty Bryan. The Home Improvement star was arrested on October 25 on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without a valid driver's license.

Article continues below advertisement

According to TMZ, Oklahoma police initially approached Bryan who was asleep in the back seat of his car. However, cops later saw him driving and that is when was pulled over and admitted he had been drinking and failed field sobriety tests. This is just the latest offense in Bryan's extensive criminal history.

Source: Touchstone Television

Article continues below advertisement

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested for two DUIs in 2024 — has five total.

Before his DUI arrest on October 25, Bryan was arrested for an alleged DUI in February 2024 after causing a collision in La Quinta, Calif. He was charged with a misdemeanor "contempt of court" and a felony for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol — making it his fourth DUI at the time.

Ultimately, he received an additional felony charge for having three or more DUI convictions in the last 10 years. If convicted, he faces up to 3 years in prison, TMZ reported at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Zachery Ty Bryan in 2005 vs. 2024.

Zachery Ty Bryan was also arrested twice for domestic violence.

Along with DUIs, Bryan has also been arrested for domestic violence-related charges twice before. In 2020, he pled guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault after an argument with his then-girlfriend Johnnie Faye Cartwright, whom he allegedly attempted to strangle. He was sentenced to three years of bench probation.

Article continues below advertisement

Three years later, Bryan was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault after a physical domestic dispute took place between Bryan and an unnamed woman in Oregon. He pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree and was sentenced to seven days in jail and 36 months of supervised probation, per Fox News.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2023, his on-screen dad Tim Allen, opened up about Bryan's troubles with the law. "I don’t know what’s going on with him," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process. At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can’t control."

He continued, "I don’t know what happens when people get corrupted. You just don’t know." The outlet also reported that Bryan was running a fraudulent agriculture-technology startup scheme, which defrauded several people out of thousands of dollars.