Get Ready 'Zelda' Fans: The Game and Watch Handheld Device Is Coming!

2021 marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda , and to commemorate that monumental occasion, Nintendo is holding nothing back. The company is actually releasing a standalone Game and Watch console preloaded with four original Zelda games to honor its 35 years of existence.

So, what exactly will the new Zelda handheld consist of, when does it release, and how have fans been reacting to the news? Keep reading for all the details.

For the fourth title that comes loaded onto the device, Nintendo imposed Link's character into another classic game, Vermin, which is a series first. Beyond that, the device can also be used as both a digital clock and a timer, giving it practicality that extends beyond competing consoles.

The device comes preloaded out of the box with three of the series' best games: The Legend of Zelda, its sequel, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, as well as another crowd favorite, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

For longtime fans of the Zelda franchise, this new handheld console marks a return to the way that the game was in its heyday, and people are ecstatic to jump right into these updated classic titles. You may not be a fan of every single one, but odds are that at least one of these games will trigger some nostalgia in most players.

When does the 'Zelda' Game and Watch device release? It's coming soon!

If all of these features seem to be exactly what you're looking for in a retro handheld console, head over to Amazon where the device is available for preorder for $49.99. It is slated to ship on November 12, 2021, so in the meantime, it might be a good time to dust off your old consoles and brush up on some Zelda skills before diving into the new game.

Source: Nintendo

This isn't the first time that Nintendo has repackaged some of its most famous classic games into the Game and Watch device. They did the exact same thing for the Super Mario series' 35th anniversary. That particular device came preloaded with the original Super Mario Bros. title, Super Mario Bros. 2, as well as a newer Game and Watch Ball game that implemented Super Mario characters.

That device sold remarkably well for Nintendo, so it comes as little to no surprise that they're continuing the tradition with another major 35th-anniversary release. Fans quickly took to the comments under the official release video to share their feelings about its release, and it seems as though it's being received fairly well.