In 'The Son' Zen plays the son of a man who divorced and began a new family. Zen McGrath Plays Alongside Hugh Jackman in 'The Son' — Who Are His Parents? By Sam Bramlett Jan. 22 2023, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

Zen McGrath played Nicholas Miller alongside Hugh Jackman in The Son a drama that released Jan. 20, 2023, but who is this young actor and his family? Zen is a 20-year-old from Australia with and older brother named Gulliver and a younger sister, Winta, as well as supportive parents. Fans wouldn't know it by Zen's excellent portrayal of Nicholas Miller's declining mental health as a result of his abandonment, however. Who are the McGrath family of actors?

Zen got his start at 11-years-old when he played Ivan in Aloft, a movie starring Jennifer Connelly and Cillian Murphy. Like The Son, his first movie Aloft is about a parent who struggles to reconnect with a son she abandoned. Besides The Son and Aloft he's acted in two other movies, two TV series, and various shorts. Though he experienced success at a young age, he dialed back his acting career for a few years to focus on school, in which he shows interest in science and physics.

Source: Getty Images Zen McGrath and Winta McGrath with Cillian Murphy.

Zen McGrath has a better relationship with his siblings than Nicholas in 'The Son.'

Zen is the second child of his parents Craig McGrath and Heidi Chapman. Zen takes after Craig with his film career, as do his siblings Gulliver and Winta. Craig is a director, and clearly, his love of film has infected his children. Zen is the middle child, Gulliver is 24 and Winta is 17. While Zen inherited his love for cinema from his father he likely got his passion for the sciences from his mother Heidi, who's a neuroscientist as well as a creative.

Gulliver McGrath, his older brother, is well known from movies such as Hugo, Lincoln, and Dark Shadows. He's currently in his third year at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. Zen's younger sister Winta acted alongside her older brother Gulliver in Aloft and Boys in the Trees. Winta most recently played Campion for 18 episodes in the series Raised by Wolves.

Needless to say, all of the children in this family can act and have had success, with Zen acting alongside Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern just the most recent instance.

Source: Sony Zen McGrath's role upends the life of Hugh Jackman's character in 'The Son.'