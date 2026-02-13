Did Zoe Saldana Know James Van Der Beek Before Donating to His GoFundMe? She quietly pledged a monthly donation to support his family. By Amy Coleman Published Feb. 13 2026, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

When news broke that Zoe Saldana was donating thousands of dollars each month to support James Van Der Beek’s family, fans immediately had questions. Did Zoe Saldana know James Van Der Beek, or was this simply a gesture of goodwill from afar? The recurring donation stood out in a sea of one-time celebrity tributes, sparking curiosity about whether there was a deeper connection between the two actors.

Zoe pledged a generous monthly contribution to the GoFundMe created for Van Der Beek’s family after his death. The structure of the donation, set to recur each month, quickly drew attention because it suggested ongoing support rather than a single show of solidarity. With Hollywood names rallying behind the fundraiser, many wondered what link, if any, tied Zoe directly to James. Here’s what we know about their history.

Source: MEGA

Did Zoe Saldana know James Van Der Beek?

There are no publicly documented projects or professional collaborations linking Zoe and James. Neither actor has spoken extensively about a close working relationship in past interviews. Based on available reporting, her recurring donation appears to be a personal gesture rather than one tied to a shared credit. As far as public information shows, the support reflects generosity rather than a confirmed on-screen connection.

Of course, what the public sees is only part of the picture. Hollywood relationships often exist quietly, long before or long after any headlines. It is also entirely possible that Zoe was simply moved by the news and chose to help, much like many fans who grew up watching Dawson’s Creek. Without a public explanation from her, the donation appears to reflect compassion rather than a documented professional tie.

After years of medical expenses, James Van Der Beek’s family was left in a tough financial position.



They are now without their provider. But good people stepped up & donated $1.9 MILLION so far.



It’s moments like these that renew my faith in humanity.https://t.co/Ce8v8yWI6T pic.twitter.com/9pPgP0Urn6 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) February 13, 2026 Source: X/@jason_howerton

What did Zoe donate to the family’s GoFundMe?

Zoe committed to donating $2,500 per month to the GoFundMe set up for Van Der Beek’s family. The pledge is structured as a recurring monthly contribution rather than a one-time donation. The fundraiser was created to support Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly and their six children. The recurring nature of the donation stood out because it signals sustained support, not just an immediate response to headlines. At the time of this writing, Zoe hasn't publicly discussed the donation so we can only speculate.

Page Six reports several high-profile names also stepped up to support the fundraiser. Jon M. Chu, Guy Oseary, and Martin Blencowe each donated $10,000, while Derek Hough, Busy Philipps, and Jenna Dewan were also listed among contributors. Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, were reported as donors as well, reflecting broad industry support for Van Der Beek’s family.

Steven Spielberg, Busy Phillips, and Derek Hough