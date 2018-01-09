These "Half-Jeans" Are the Latest Trend Twitter Is Freaking Out About

Humanity is no stranger to denim disasters. Who can forget this lovely duo ensemble back when Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were a thing?

Just a friendly reminder that Britney & Justin's EPIC matching denim ensembles look at the 2001 AMAs is now 17 years old. 😎😍 pic.twitter.com/nkWVmMOTYT — Britney Spears Remixes (@BritneyRemixes) January 9, 2018

When it comes to jeans, for some reason, people come up with the most bizarre and ridiculous creations. Whether it's jeans you can unzip from the behind, clear-knee mom jeans, or ones spattered with fake mud to give you an air of rugged authenticity, designers just can't help themselves from making stupid things out of denim.

ASOS has its own storied reputation of fashion blunders and count this jeans travesty as another one. I present to you, 'Half-Jeans.'

Who the hell would ever wear these? pic.twitter.com/Kq5YwVb88s — Mustafa Gatollari (@mgatollari) January 9, 2018

OK, the official name for this monstrosity are 'Ragged Priest Jeans' (Ragged Priest is a line ASOS offers) but I can't imagine any individual, man of God or not, seriously rocking these.

The construction of these are also maniacal.

The upper half of the jeans don't even qualify as a micro-skirt, so whatever underwear you're rocking will pick up all the dirt and grime from anything you happen to sit on. Not to mention, make sure you're rocking your absolute best pair of panties if you go outside in these.

They're attached to the bottom portion with metal clasps affixed to denim flaps, along with two small chains that are looped through metal rings lined into the fabric. Oh, and they cost about $100.

People are baffled by them.

What a time to be alive and too old quite frankly for these Ragged Priest Chaps !https://t.co/vd9VWUPOge — Lynn Farram (@PandaFeets) December 20, 2017

And are sure that the clothing brand is just messing with its customers. Because, come on, really?!

ASOS are pure taking the piss now pic.twitter.com/PJQ05KqOvu — Suse (@okSuse) December 29, 2017

I should wear these jeans from @ASOS on my next date. What do you think? Anyone else want a pair? 🙈 https://t.co/jn2dJDBofe pic.twitter.com/3Tkp8waiSG — Gemma (@gemma_stevens) January 8, 2018

I mean, what were they thinking?

Others just want to ensure that whoever's in charge of ASOS' design team is all right.

Seriously, are they OK??

Believe it or not though, there are some folks out there who actually want to rock a pair of these. I guess they're not thinking of just how impractical wearing something like this is.

cant believe i treated myself to the ragged priest jeans i spent €100 on myself today i NEVER do that feelin gr8 — zo (@zoehlmn) December 26, 2017

lowkey obsessed w buying ragged priest jeans now — jess 🐝 (@arcaadia) January 7, 2018

I mean, I can't tell if some of them are being serious or not.

We’ve had Thong Jeans, which inspired my Telephone Box Jeans and now we have the Ragged Priest Jeans! Which would you wear? pic.twitter.com/rVy2DMVDrK — Suzie Sparkles 👑 (@ImSuzieSparkles) January 9, 2018

S/O to The Ragged Priest for creating jeans that accentuate my petite nonexistent ass 🙏🏻 — Tay (@TaylorVigil) December 9, 2017

Catch this fancy ass in some ragged priest jeans — Tay (@TaylorVigil) December 6, 2017

But out of the more recent terrible denim blunders, are these that much worse?

I mean, at least you can sit down in these.

Topshop's Clear Knee Mom Jeans are the surest sign yet of impending Armageddon. https://t.co/XPcfImuGvT pic.twitter.com/KHZKEagFti — Christopher Sprigman (@CJSprigman) March 13, 2017

And I wouldn't trust my friends while wearing these. Because I know all it takes is for them to have one beer and then they'll be unzipping my butt for all the world to see.

The endless troll that is Vetements continues! 🍑 pic.twitter.com/s8GueuPzPs — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) April 12, 2017