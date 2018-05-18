This Pants Style Is Leaving People With Weirdly Burned Legs

This Pants Style Is Leaving People With Weirdly Burned LegsBy Aimee Lutkin
Suns out, knees out, as the old saying goes. Spring is finally here, and people are celebrating by learning what the power of the burning ball of gas up there can do — cook you slowly. And while doctors warn everyone to put on tons of sunscreen (SPF 50 and above) before they head outdoors, many people ignore this advice. Like this guy whose painful-looking sunburn resulted in a head dent. Seriously, his forehead swelled so much it left a bright red dent when he poked it.
Anyways, people with pale skin and a desperate need to wear ripped jeans are being punished by the Sun God with unsightly burn patterns. And when we say unsightly, we mean weird AF.
It happens literally every year, since ripped jeans were invented.
It's like people forget that the sun is enjoying the fine weather, too, and it wants to burn brightly:
It's honestly kind of crazy that ripped jeans have been plaguing us as a style for so long, because they make no sense as either pants or fashion:
It won't stop until every person who wears them learns this painful lesson individually:
You can wear them indoors, I guess, but anything that involves showing your knees to the sky is bad:
The sky doesn't want to see your knees, and it will punish you.
You can start to work up a tan in those problem areas.
Or stop wearing them entirely!
Or just remember to slather up with sunscreen in any leg-baring scenario:
It's been a long winter.
And it's not just your legs you have to look out for. Protect your face:
Your torso:
Your arms:
Your back:
Even the back of your head:
Fashion is not worth it!