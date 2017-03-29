Someone Made A Robot That Automatically Prints And Burns Donald Trump's Tweets

It's fair to say that President Donald Trump has a few critics. His approval rating of 36% is one of the lowest in history, and now, even the robots are revolting. Following the news that Donald Trump is making major cuts to science and education , some smart person decided to make a robot that automatically prints and then burns all of Donald Trump's tweets.

@amentilone @burnedyourtweet @realDonaldTrump probably. Much like most of Americas great innovators.

You should probably follow the robot on Twitter, it's well worth it. And you might even be spared in the inevitable robot rebellion.

Donald John Trump is the 45th and current President of the United States. Before taking office on January 20, 2017, having beat opponent Hillary Clinton in the electoral college but not the popular vote, Trump was a real estate mogul, and a former reality TV star.

Born in Queens, New York, in 1971 Trump became involved in large, profitable building projects in Manhattan, under the guidance of his father, real estate developer Fred Trump.

In 1980, Donald Trump opened the Grand Hyatt New York, making him the city's best-known developer.

In 2004, Trump began starring in The Apprentice, a hit NBC reality series, and later in a spin-off series, The Celebrity Apprentice.

In 2015, Trump announced his candidacy for president of the United States running as a Republican. Trump win a majority of the primaries and caucuses, becoming the official Republican candidate for president on July 19, 2016. That same November, Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States, after defeating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.