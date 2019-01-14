Larissa Dos Santos Lima Accuses '90 Day Fiancé' of Being Scripted Amid Deportation Rumors

Things just keep getting worse for 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos.

Larissa tied the knot with mama's boy Colt Johnson on the TLC series, but the couple is no longer together following another domestic violence incident that resulted in another arrest for the Brazilian beauty. Not long after the altercation, Colt filed for divorce and called out his bride on social media.

"I don't understand my soon to be ex wife. She comes to America with literally nothing. The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her," he wrote. "On her arrival I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America. Over the course of months I continued to provide for her, gave her shelter, food, and supported her wants and dreams." Colt continued, "When she wanted a dress or makeup I bought it for her. When she wanted to take ESL classes I found a class for her and drove her. When she wanted to go to a gym I took her to every gym in town and eventually she joined two gyms simultaneously. When she needed a doctor, lawyer, therapist I would always do what I could for her."

Source: Instagram

Now, with her second arrest and divorce imminent, fans want to know what will happen to Larissa and whether she will be forced to return to Brazil. Did Larissa get deported? Shortly after part two of the 90 Day Fiancé reunion special, Larissa gave fans an update on her immigration status on Instagram Live.

"The government has the services to help, but the person who is my sponsor is not my sponsor right now. So I need immigration attorney — I know they have it for free — but it take a long time," she said between tears at a friend's house. "It's really complicated to go, and it's hard because I depend on my friend for everything now. But there are good days." She encouraged her followers to send donations, even after her GoFundMe page was reported.

Source: Instagram

"Thank you again for help me to [leave] this abusive marriage," she wrote on her GoFundMe page before it was shut down, claiming the funds will help her with a "new start."

Larissa also accused TLC of making her say and do things for the cameras, and hinted the reality show is scripted. "Yes, I'm not perfect but I did everything to follow my heart. People don't know the show, they created characters," she explained. "TLC not want to help me, they are aware of the situation. I am crying because I am a woman, I have my pride and my current situation is very sad. Really sad for me."

For his part, Colt did seemingly admit to cheating on Larissa while they were married. "I would like to say yes I am human and I have faults," he said in a statement on social media. "I most definitely made mistakes but my relationship with Larissa is more than what you see on TV...We are like any couple in the world with its ups and downs. We also have the fortunate misfortune of also exposing our selves for millions of people to dissect, diagnose and discuss."

Source: Instagram