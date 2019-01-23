The Raven on 'The Masked Singer' Is Likely This Former Talk Show Host

Update: On Episode 6, The Raven was unmasked, revealing our prediction was once again correct! Ricki Lake was indeed the blackbird who took her broken wings and learned to fly. Week 4 of The Masked Singer will bring the second performance from one of the competition's most speculated-about competitors, The Raven. While Nicole Scherzinger felt the celeb in the goth raven costume had a Broadway voice, we recognize it more from daytime TV.

And sure enough, one of the hints "no one talks more than me" and "all my life, I've listened to other people's stories" clued us in that we're on the right track with discovering this star's identity.

So, who is The Raven on The Masked Singer? Narrowing it down to talk show hosts of the past and present, people (including the judges) threw out names like Wendy Williams and Sally Jesse Raphael, but we had another daytime diva in mind: Ricki Lake. Here are the other hints that point to the child actress turned talk show host.

"Recently, I suffered a tragic loss, so doing this show gives me the opportunity to honor my beloved." Ricki lost her husband, Christian Evans, in 2017. The jewelry designer completed suicide after a long battle with bipolar disorder. Christian's mental illness made the marriage a rocky one, resulting in a 2014 separation. Though they later reconciled, ultimately Ricki finalized the divorce, but that didn't mean she had stopped loving the man she called her "soulmate."

At the time of his passing, she wrote on Instagram, "He was a man of love and what mends my broken heart today is knowing that he is finally at peace and his spirit is free. Rest in peace, my love."

Another big hint comes at the end of the Raven's clue package. "So don't cry, baby, this one's for you." While that's clearly a tribute to her late "beloved," it's also a reference to one of Ricki's film roles. Though she was most known for her role as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray, Ricki also starred alongside Johnny Depp in another John Waters cult classic: Cry Baby.

That's enough to seal it for us, but what turned out 99 percent positivity to 100 was this video of Ricki singing "Suddenly Seymour" with Cheyenne Jackson at Birdland Jazz Club in NYC. That's definitely The Raven. (Wait a second... Birdland... Raven? Now that's just spooky.)

So far, we're pretty certain about the identities of nearly every other singer this week. The Bee is definitely Patti LaBelle, even if earlier clues pointed us way into left field at Serena Williams. The Poodle is giving us major Tori Spelling vibes, and we're pretty confident in saying The Alien is LaToya Jackson, even if she initially threw us off the path toward a Kardashian with her hint about having many sisters.