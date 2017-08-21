Domino's Pizza Employees Responded To An Armed Robber By Themselves

Now if you worked a minimum wage job somewhere shelling pizzas to a bunch of stoners and college students, you probably wouldn't think too highly of humanity. So the second someone strolled into your eating establishment waving a gun around and demanding corporate's money, you'd probably just stand back and let them take whatever they wanted. The headache wouldn't be worth the bullets. But these workers weren't having it.

Canadian Domino's Pizza employees responded to an armed robbery by fighting back in a truly insane encounter that was captured on video. Watch over at CBC Toronto and tip your local pizza guy extra.

Security tape shows 4 Domino's Pizza employees wrestle a gunman to the ground https://t.co/oPmD4sfBTg pic.twitter.com/r6K6lUuhIW — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) August 18, 2017

It's wild, of course, but if you're working at a store during an armed robbery you shouldn't try the same thing. "Let's face it, we're just talking about money in a store that's insured," said Const. David Hopkinson to CBC News. "Had they not gotten hold of the gun and someone had been shot, we'd be talking about how completely senseless this was."

ROBBERY:

Kingston Rd + Ridgemoor Av

-Store employees have captured the man

-Gun taken from him

-Police o/s

-Man in custody

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 17, 2017

By the time police arrived at the scene, however, Harish Karan and three other Domino's employees had pinned their would-be assailant to the ground.

Karan said that he tackled the robber as soon as his back was turned. "I was just waiting for a chance," Karan said. "Acting on instinct."

Gotta say I didn't expect such solid punches from that small dominoes guy ! Well done ! — Koolaid-Coke (@KoolaidCoke77) August 18, 2017

I'm just saying, are we sure these guys aren't secretly the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?