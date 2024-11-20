Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 1000-Lb Best Friends '1000-Lb Best Friends' Star Vannessa Cross Finally Gets Surgery to Remove Excess Skin She Nicknamed "Betsy May" "I had Betsy May chopped off, honey!" By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 20 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: tlc

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 5 of 1000-Lb Best Friends. In the world of weight-focused reality TV shows, the stars often have a goal of achieving weight loss — and in TLC's 1000-Lb Best Friends, that goal has become a reality for friend Vannessa Cross. So far in Season 3, her 250-lb. weight loss has become a major point of interest for the series and has even caused some contention between her and her besties.

Even still, she seems to be happier than ever, and a new development in her journey has solidified that. In Season 3, Episode 5 of the series, viewers learn that Vannessa was finally approved for the surgery to remove her excess skin. And in a recent interview, she opened up about how it has made her feel about her body and life.

Source: instagram/@vannessa_1kbestfriends

Vannessa is thrilled with the results of her excess skin removal surgery.

In 1000-Lb Best Friends Season 3, Episode 5, we learn that after a long, anxious wait, Vannessa was finally approved for the surgery needed to remove her excess skin — which she nicknamed "Betsy May." While we aren't able to see the aftermath on the small screen just yet, Vannessa has opened up in interviews about the results of her surgery and how they have changed her confidence.

"I got turned down by a couple plastic surgeons, which blew my mind because it wasn't nothing but a bunch of hanging skin," she told People. "But finally, I found a doctor that accepted me and I had my plastic surgery. ... I had Betsy May chopped off, honey! She's gone!"

She revealed that it was incredibly frustrating to go through all the hardships of losing weight and still being unable to look the way she wanted, and that she had started to try and accept that Betsy May would be a permanent part of her body.

"All I wanted was to be normal," she explained. "When I lost all my weight but still had that hanging skin, going to gym, every time I ran, you heard the fat roll slapping. People would look. You're wearing a tank top and you got your bat wings hanging down." She continued, "Now I get to go to the gym and run and have no issues whatsoever. That is amazing. ... I actually live life now."

According to Vannessa, she has no plans to stop anytime soon. In fact, her surgery healing experience was so "easy and painless" that she feels she may be "a little bit addicted to plastic surgery." Her next plan? A BBL.