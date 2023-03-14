Will There Be a Season 5 of '1000-lb Sisters'? Here's What We Know

In January 2020, TLC viewers first met sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton when their show 1000-lb Sisters premiered on the network. Those who have tuned into the reality TV series have followed the siblings through many ups and downs as they worked to lose weight in order to qualify for weight-loss surgery. Along the way, fans have become attached to the Slatons and invested in their personal lives and health journeys.

Naturally, folks are curious: Will there be a Season 5 of 1000-lb Sisters? Let's take a closer look at the future of the popular TLC show. Because folks can't seem to get enough of Tammy, Amy, and their other siblings.

Will there be a Season 5 of '1000-lb Sisters'?

As of writing, TLC has not made an announcement about whether it will cancel or renew 1000-lb Sisters for Season 5. That doesn't mean fans should fret just yet; the network tends to wait until right before new episodes start airing to officially confirm new seasons. So there's still plenty of hope the show will go on.

Season 4 of '1000-lb-Sisters' brought major changes to Amy and Tammy Slaton's lives.

During the fourth installment of 1000-lb Sisters, the Slaton sisters experienced some huge milestones. Amy and Michael welcomed their second child, Glenn, in July 2022. And although this was a positive thing in their lives, it was an adjustment for Amy to balance the needs of her two young sons in addition to being mindful of diet and exercise. (It hasn't yet been addressed on the show, but there have also been reports that Amy and Michael have separated since Season 4 filmed.)

Meanwhile, Tammy decided to return to rehab in order to finally take control of her declining health. This time around, she was able to lose enough weight in order to qualify for weight-loss surgery — which was successful! Tammy continued to shed pounds in the facility in addition to meeting a new love interest, Caleb Willingham. Ultimately, he proposed to her and they said, "I do" in November 2022.

